Jackson County Sheriff’s office is search for a man involved with a drug bust

JACKSON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — A drug bust in Jackson County leaves one man behind bars and the second still at large.

Wednesday, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office seized large amounts of marijuana, cocaine, and ecstasy from Jarrien Dudley’s home as well as firearms and 26 thousand dollars in cash.

Deputies arrested Dudley who is believed to be an associate of Jardrian Gilbert.

Sheriff Donnie Edenfield said JCSO is turning the investigation over to the U-S marshal service to finish the investigation and find and arrest Gilbert.

“Our goal here the men and women of this agency and task force is to eradicate those who illegally sell, distribute or manufacture drugs in our county to our citizens and we will work tirelessly until we eradicate every bit of it,” Edenfield said.

Sheriff Edenfield encourages anyone with knowledge about Gilbert’s whereabouts to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 850-482-9624 or Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.