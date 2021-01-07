Jackson County Sheriff’s Office investigating two burglaries

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — On Thursday morning the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a burglary at the Verizon store on Highway 71 in Marianna.

Upon arrival, deputies and investigators learned that unknown suspect(s) forced entry into the store and used some type of cutting tool to make entry into the store safe. The suspect(s) stole an undetermined number of cellular devices before fleeing the scene.

While on scene, the Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to a burglary at the AT&T store located across Highway 71 on Malloy Plaza. Investigators responded to this location and learned that unknown suspect(s) also forced entry into this store. The suspect(s) used some type of cutting tool, just as in the Verizon store burglary, to make entry into the store safe. The suspects stole an undetermined amount of cash before fleeing the scene.

Investigators are actively working both cases. If anyone has any information on either of these incidents, they are urged to call the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 482-9624 or Chipola Crime Stoppers at (850 526-5000.