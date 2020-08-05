Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office asks for help locating missing man

Jackson County
Posted: / Updated:
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a missing man.

Deputies say Raul Guillen, 51, was last seen on July 4 in Dothan, Alabama.

They say his family has attempted contact with him on his cell phone and through Facebook Messenger with no response.

Raul is described as 5’9″, around 190 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He also has several distinct tattoos, including a spiderweb on his left forearm and ‘ROSA’ on his right shoulder.

If you have any information about where Raul is, you are encouraged to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at 850-482-9624 or Chipola Crime Stoppers at 850-526-5000.

