Jackson County sees a population increase…in mosquitos

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — After Hurricane Sally, Jackson County is left dealing with a mosquito problem caused by leftover flood water and warmer weather.

“In times of that, coupled with some warmer weather, it does create a breeding ground for mosquitos,” said T.G. Harkrider, the environmental health director for the Florida Department of Health in Jackson County. “We’re seeing quite an explosion of population recently.”

Harkrider said the increase in the mosquito population is about par for the course compared to years past.

“We’re getting a lot of increased calls, but we have historically not gotten a lot of calls this year,” Harkrider said. “We’re due. It’s not an insurmountable task but it is, it’s happening all at one time.”

Jackson County residents have noticed the increase in the mosquito population but they say they’ve also noticed the increase in the actual size of mosquitos as well.

“We notice that there are a lot more mosquitos and definitely bigger,” said Jackson County resident, Phyllis Garrett. “They’re not even, I mean, recognizable as mosquitos, they’re bigger than flies almost.”

Harkrider says the county is currently working on the issue and suggests people stay inside during dusk and dawn when the mosquitos are most active. He also encourages residents to try and drain standing water where they can, wear protective clothing and mosquito repellent.