Jackson County schools make adjustments with faculty and staff quarantines

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Seven schools in Jackson County are affected after 31 teachers and staff are called to quarantine due to COVID-19.

Marianna K8, Marianna High School, Cottondale High School, the Sunland education program, the Early Childhood Center, Grand Ridge school, and the Hope School have been affected by the recent quarantines according to Superintendent Larry Moore.

Moore says out of all of the schools, Marianna K8 has been hit the hardest. Officials also say an entire kindergarten class has been quarantined at the new K8 school in addition to the entire first grade’s delayed start due to COVID-19.

“That’s a little higher number than I anticipated, but it’s really sort of, it’s just a hard number to — there’s really no way to predict it,” Moore said.

Moore said out of the 31 teachers and staff asked to quarantine, six have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Well, we have developed protocols prior to school starting to cope with situations like this in the event that this were to happen,” Moore said.

Marianna High School Principal, Carlan Martin, said safety is the school’s top priorty.

“We’ve got staff members that have kids here and I’m not going to do anything that I wouldn’t do for my own child,” Martin said.

One of the precautions the high schools are taking if a teacher is quarantined is moving the class to the auditorium where they can work on their school work virtually and socially distanced while under supervision.

“It just works out better for us and our staff’s able to go in there and we’re able to maximize the learning environment especially with the devices we have this year I mean it’s making, it’s really making our jobs a little easier with the teachers being out,” Martin said.

Martin said the school will continue to make adjustments as needed and will continue to try and provide a safe, memorable high school experience for their students.

Moore said the district will also continue to work closely with the health department and said they are appreciative of their contact-tracing efforts.