Jackson County School District to provide new Chromebooks to all students

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County school district is providing Chromebooks for all teachers and every student who requested one this school year. Superintendent Larry Moore said this has been a long time goal for the district.

“We were very, very, fortunate to be approved for 2,000. So we received 2,000 brand new Chromebooks from the Department of Education,” Moore said.

Moore said all sixth through twelfth grade students who requested a Chromebook will receive one and be able to take it home with them.

All elementary students will receive a Chromebook as well, but they will stay in their classrooms according to Moore.

Ideally, Moore said each student will turn in their Chromebooks at the end of the school year so the school district can preform any necessary repairs and updates over the summer. Once the new school year begins, students will pick-up the Chromebook they had the year before.

Moore said the personal Chromebooks also act as a backup plan should a student or class need to quarantine, or if schools have to close all together. Students will be able to easily continue their education.

Parents said they are also happy with the new Chromebooks for everyone.

A local mother, Ferlean Turner, has four children enrolled in iJackson. She says she hopes the new Chromebooks will help keep students on track this school year.

“I think it’s a good support to us families,” Turner said. “Some that have and some that don’t and I hope it can get a long way.”

Kathryn Dinisman, another Jackson County parent, has six children enrolled in iJackson this year. She said before they only had three laptops for her six kids and now the personal Chromebooks will help her and her husband with homeschooling.

“Before, I had to designate time that each child could do whatever on the computer and now I’ll just be able to let them use their computer to do whatever they need,” Dinisman said. “I don’t have to hear the fussing and the fighting and all of the chaos. It won’t be as bad.”