Jackson County School District postpones graduation ceremonies

Jackson County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Another round of graduations will have to wait amid growing COVID-19 numbers.

Jackson County School District announced on their Facebook page that they will once again be holding off on having any traditional graduation ceremonies.

The following message was posted to their Facebook Page:

An important message from Superintendent Moore

Due to the increasing number of positive Covid-19 cases in the state and in our area, I regret to inform you that it is necessary to postpone our traditional graduation ceremonies to a later date. The current restriction of limiting gatherings to 50 people or less makes it unrealistic to conduct traditional ceremonies at this time. Following these guidelines would greatly reduce the number of people who could attend.

Check out their virtual graduation page right here on our website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Rosemary Beach businesses finally seeing a spike in sales since quarantine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rosemary Beach businesses finally seeing a spike in sales since quarantine"

Busy attractions on fourth of july

Thumbnail for the video titled "Busy attractions on fourth of july"

Police continue to investigate possible murder suicide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police continue to investigate possible murder suicide"

Meet the Candidate: Mark Strickland

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meet the Candidate: Mark Strickland"

SWFD Beach Safety prepares for Fourth of July

Thumbnail for the video titled "SWFD Beach Safety prepares for Fourth of July"
More Local News