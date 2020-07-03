Jackson County School District postpones graduation ceremonies

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Another round of graduations will have to wait amid growing COVID-19 numbers.

Jackson County School District announced on their Facebook page that they will once again be holding off on having any traditional graduation ceremonies.

The following message was posted to their Facebook Page:

An important message from Superintendent Moore Due to the increasing number of positive Covid-19 cases in the state and in our area, I regret to inform you that it is necessary to postpone our traditional graduation ceremonies to a later date. The current restriction of limiting gatherings to 50 people or less makes it unrealistic to conduct traditional ceremonies at this time. Following these guidelines would greatly reduce the number of people who could attend.

