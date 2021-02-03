Jackson County residents could see a third solar farm in the area

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County is currently home to the Blue Indigo Solar Energy Center and will soon add the Blue Springs solar farm to that list.

Now, Florida Power and Light along with their sister company, Gulf Power, have proposed a third site — the Apalachee River Site. Some residents, like June Horton, are not happy.

Gulf power held a meet and greet on Monday to talk with residents about their concerns. Horton was there and said she is not a happy camper.

“I’m up on a hill and the terrain of the solar site is hilly as well, so I’m going to have a wonderful panoramic view of this solar field and I’m not happy about it,” Horton said. “I don’t want to wake up every morning and see that.”

In fact, Horton said there is only one thing that would make her happy with the proposed Apalachee solar farm site.

“I wish they could find another site,” Horton said. “That would make me happy.”

Officials said solar farms like Blue Indigo, Blue Springs and Apalachee can be in the area for up to 30 years which why they said they make it a priority to be good neighbors to the residents.

“We take that very seriously,” said FPL Development Project Manager, Amy Goodwin. “We take pride in all of the developments that we do and we take pride in being a good neighbor and being a good neighbor is getting to know your neighbors.”

Goodwin said they also visited residents on Tuesday to see exactly what residents are concerned about.

“Sometimes, you don’t understand the full perspective until you see it from someone else’s land and we were able to see that yesterday and we have a couple of things that we’re going to do,” Goodwin said.

Jackson County’s Planning and Zoning Board tabled the site discussion at their meeting earlier this week. They will discuss the proposed site at their next meeting and then give their recommendation to the County Commission.