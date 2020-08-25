Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Jackson County parents surprised by back-to-school traffic

Jackson County

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Parents in Jackson County were greeted by bumper-to-bumper traffic dropping their kids off on Monday morning for the first day of school.

On Caverns Road in Marianna, parents say they experienced stand-still traffic for 45 minutes this morning on the way to drop their children off at the Marianna K8 School as well as Marianna High School.

Superintendent Larry Moore said there was some confusion Monday morning with traffic patterns surrounding the Marianna K8 School.

Moore said some parents were told to turn down Russell Road to drop off their students instead of entering off of Highway 71.

Later Monday afternoon, parents were directed to enter off of Highway 71 but they still found themselves sitting in stand-still traffic.

One parent, Deon Williams, said after sitting in the car pool line for 45 minutes, she still was not to the front of the line.

“It’s long, it’s real long and it’s tiring and boring just sitting out here in this long line and it’s going to rain,” Williams said.

Moore said as of right now there are no plans to change traffic patterns but he thinks the traffic will get better after the first week of school.

