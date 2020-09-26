Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Jackson County officials urge residents to beware of scams

Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office wants to warn residents of two scams.

The first is a telephone scam. The JCSO said that a caller will attempt to tell you that you have a warrant for your arrest. Then, the caller will attempt to make you go to a business to obtain money deposits to remove the warrant.

The second scam involves loans from the Small Business Administration.

The JCSO said that scammers are applying online for the loans using stolen identities. The Small Business Administration is aware of the activities, according to the JCSO.

If you have become a victim of these scams, you are urged to contact the JCSO at 850-482-9624.

