Jackson County officials say “the worst of the flooding is over”

JACKSON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County residents are still seeing flooded roadways, but today officials said the worst is over. The Chipola River is no longer likely to reach near record levels.

Emergency Management Director Rodney Andreasen says Sally left its mark on Jackson County.

“Every road in this county was impacted,” said Andreasen. “We have teams from the state out doing preliminary damage assessment with our road and bridge crews and that will continue for a couple days.”

Andreasen said flooding from the Chipola River was a concern but current measurements from the national weather service have the river cresting in Marianna this weekend at the minor flood stage, and cresting Friday night near Altha in the moderate flood stage.

However, that doesn’t mean the county will be unprepared if things do change.

“We’ll watch it through the weekend just in case we will monitor it, but we really don’t expect anything from that,” said Andreasen

Andreasen says almost every road in the county has water damage but officials want residents to know – the worst is over.

Chief Deputy Major, Kevin Arnold, said residents should call if they need anything at all – but most importantly be cautious and use judgement when driving on the roads.

“You know it only takes about six inches to be up to most cars,” said Arnold. “A foot of water can cause a car to lose control and no not be able to be in control of the vehicle.”