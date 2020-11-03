Jackson County officials recognize Commissioner Spires and Lockey for decades of consecutive service

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — With all eyes on the presidential election tomorrow, local races are also on the ballot.

Some were decided during the primary in August. In Jackson County, Commissioner Willie Spires was hoping to serve one more term on the county commission but lost in the primary election to his opponent, Alex B. McKinnie.

Spires served district one in Jackson County for almost three decades. Officials said he and Commissioner Chuck Lockey, who is also retiring, are the only county commissioners in Florida to consecutively serve on a commission as long as they did.

Spires said after serving Jackson County for 28 years, he’ll miss the residents of his district calling and asking him for help.

“My attitude has always been whether you live next door to me or you live in the adjoining district, that I am just as responsible to the person who lives out of my district as I am those who live in my district,” Spires said.

Spires said he originally ran 28 years ago because he saw kids outside of Marianna weren’t able to participate in summer recreation activities because of the cost.

“So when I was elected to office, I was able to get that changed so that the 35 dollars was sent to each municipality so that all of the children could participate in the activities,” Spires said.

During his time in office, Spires said he also changed the time of one of the two regular commission meetings held each month from 9 am to 6 pm.

“So the folks who were gainfully employed from 8-5 could come to the county meetings and participate in county government.,” Spires said.

Spires said he also focused on keeping county government salaries competitive so people would want to stay, serve and provide Jackson County residents with essential resources like firefighters and EMS.

“And you know, medical services is very important to our county,” Spires said.

Last week, Jackson County held a surprise parade to thank and honor both commissioner Lockey and Spires for their time in office.

“And then we had people there from all the different county departments,” Spires said. “We had trucks, and cars and and motorgraders, you name it everything was there. Everything was there it was really a memorable occasion.”

Commissioner Spires said he plans to stay busy in his retirement. He is the dean of General studies, Social and Behavioral sciences at Chipola College where he also teaches a few classes. Spires also has his own part-time counseling practice as well.

Commissioner Lockey who served district three is retiring as well and was also honored at last week’s surprise parade held and organized by Jackson County officials.

