Jackson County offers free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Department of Health in Jackson County will be offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing for anyone with or without symptoms over the age of 18 three days this week.

Test sites and dates will be as follows:

Tuesday, July 7, at the Jackson County Health Department in Marianna from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Wednesday, July 8, at the Friendship Baptist Church in Malone from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Thursday, July 9, at the Jackson County Health Department in Marianna from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Anyone who would like to be tested must bring a valid ID and be prepared to answer questions about their health and employment. DOH-Jackson says results will be expected to take about five days.

Free cloth face masks will also be available.