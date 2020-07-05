Jackson County offers free drive-thru COVID-19 testing

Jackson County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Clinical staff workers conduct a drive-thru COVID-19 test Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Allegheny Health Network’s Wexford Health + Wellness Pavilion in Wexford, Pa. (Steph Chambers/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Department of Health in Jackson County will be offering free drive-thru COVID-19 testing for anyone with or without symptoms over the age of 18 three days this week.

Test sites and dates will be as follows:

  • Tuesday, July 7, at the Jackson County Health Department in Marianna from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Wednesday, July 8, at the Friendship Baptist Church in Malone from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
  • Thursday, July 9, at the Jackson County Health Department in Marianna from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Anyone who would like to be tested must bring a valid ID and be prepared to answer questions about their health and employment. DOH-Jackson says results will be expected to take about five days.

Free cloth face masks will also be available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The Coronavirus Pandemic

More Coronavirus Pandemic

Latest Local News Video

Thousands of tourists come down to Panama City Beach to celebrate 4th of July

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thousands of tourists come down to Panama City Beach to celebrate 4th of July"

Trumptilla

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trumptilla"

Veterans and residents hold 4th of July remembrance event

Thumbnail for the video titled "Veterans and residents hold 4th of July remembrance event"

July 4th brings busy beaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "July 4th brings busy beaches"

Arrest in Jackson County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Arrest in Jackson County"

Pedestrian Accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pedestrian Accident"
More Local News