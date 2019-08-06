Jackson County man faces open-count murder

MARIANNA, Fla (WMBB)– There are new details on the homicide that took place Sunday morning in Marianna. Authorities say this wasn’t their first experience with this family.

On Sunday at approximately 5:30 am, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a call from 5715 Reddoch Road.

“The caller at the time, further reported that a family member had been stabbed resulting in very serious bodily injury. The caller also being identified as one of three children in the home,” said Lou Roberts, Jackson County Sheriff.

The victim was 51 year-old Liya Dodgion. Authorities say 68 year-old Michael Dodgion stabbed his wife multiple times, killing her.



“It was pretty obvious that the deceased had been deceased prior to officers arrival. There was a loss of a significant amount of blood on the floor,” said Roberts.



Prior to Sunday, Michael Dodgion was court-ordered to not live in the family home.



He forced his way in by ramming his pick-up truck through the front door.



“We have been involved with some stuff with that family and no indication of any violence prior to this. We were working with the state attorney’s office and the family and he was not living at the residence at the time it occurred,” Roberts said.



The children, ages 18, 17, and 10 have been placed in a safe house. Authorities say they witnessed the killing. During the altercation, they tried to intervene and protect their mother. Luckily, they did not sustain major injuries.



“They did a very good job defending best they could their mother and themselves. It’s very sad that now these children have basically lost both parents,” Roberts said.



Law enforcement cannot confirm a motive at this time. They are waiting for autopsy results. Michael Dodgion was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the altercation. He is facing an open count of murder for the stabbing death of his wife.