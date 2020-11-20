Jackson County man dies after being attacked by dogs

BASCOM, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call early Wednesday morning about a body laying in a ditch with injuries from a dog attack.

Officials identified the victim as 65-year-old Donald Allen from Bascom. According to the medical examiner, Allen died from loss of blood as a result of the injuries from the dog attack.

At a news conference on Thursday, Sheriff Lou Roberts said Allen was about six miles from his house when he was walking down Kirkland road Tuesday evening, and attacked by dogs.

“We certainley wanna caution people, you know, about being in an area where there are aggressive dogs,” Roberts said. “We’ve seen this happen other places and we certainley don’t want it to happen here.”

Roberts said they are working with experts from the University of Florida to try and detemine the breed of dogs that attacked Allen.

“That’s one of the thing’s we’re looking at is collecting evidence foreinsicly that will tell us or tell the experts for sure if we have a particular breed of dog or if it is wild they have a pretty good DNA database,” Roberts said.

Allen’s son, Donald Chase Allen, came to Bascom after hearing the news and said it was eerie being where his father was attacked.

“I hate that my father died here by himself,” Allen said. “That’s the part that’s, that’s really tearing me up.”

Allen said he trusts the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in their investigation but said his reason for Bascom was to find answers for himself.

“We bascially wanted to just see the area and try to get an understanding of where he was when it happened and try and make it make sense,” Allen said.

The family said their next steps are to help in finding the dogs in whatever way they can.

“We want to have these dogs found and captured before they hurt anybody else,” Allen said.

Jackson County Animal Control did go out to the portion of Kirkland Road where the attack happened and set traps earlier this morning.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s office is encouraging residents to call if they see aggressive looking or acting dogs in the area. Officials also said they are unsure if these are stray dogs or if they belong to someone nearby.