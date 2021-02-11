Jackson County holds qualifying dates for upcoming municipal elections

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — 11 city positions will be up for election in the coming months in Jackson County.

Three city commission seats are up for grabs in Graceville and Marianna. Three city council seats are also on the ballot in Sneads.

One City Council seat as well as Mayor will be voted on in Grand Ridge.

Qualifying dates for all of the cities holding elections will be throughout the month of February.

That means candidates interested in running need to have the necessary paperwork in by the deadline.

Graceville and Grand Ridge’s qualifying dates end Friday at noon. Sneads and Marianna’s dates will run from February 22 through February 26.

Election day is April 13th and the deadline to register to vote is March 15.