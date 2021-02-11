Jackson County holds qualifying dates for upcoming municipal elections

Jackson County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — 11 city positions will be up for election in the coming months in Jackson County.

Three city commission seats are up for grabs in Graceville and Marianna. Three city council seats are also on the ballot in Sneads.

One City Council seat as well as Mayor will be voted on in Grand Ridge.

Qualifying dates for all of the cities holding elections will be throughout the month of February.

That means candidates interested in running need to have the necessary paperwork in by the deadline.

Graceville and Grand Ridge’s qualifying dates end Friday at noon. Sneads and Marianna’s dates will run from February 22 through February 26.

Election day is April 13th and the deadline to register to vote is March 15.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Here for COVID19 Testing

Latest Local News Video

A muddy mess in DeFuniak Springs becomes a multi-million dollar improvement project

Jackson Co. Municipal Elections info

JAckson Co. Supervisor of Elections upgrades

Salty Dog Day candidates prepare for mayoral race

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reexamines 42-year-old cold case

Catalytic Converter Theft

More Local News

Don't Miss