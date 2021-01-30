Jackson County Health Department announces second dose vaccine appointments

FILE – In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Providence, R.I. Some hospitals around the U.S. are facing complaints about favoritism and line-jumping after their board members and donors received COVID-19 vaccinations or offers for the prized inoculations. In Rhode Island, Attorney General Peter Neronha opened an inquiry after reports that two hospital systems offered their board members vaccinations. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– The Florida Department of Health in Jackson County has announced the dates and times for individuals needing to receive their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals are asked to bring the Vaccination Administration Record card they were given when they received their first dose on the day of their scheduled second dose.

Individuals needing their second dose do not need to contact the Health Department for a second dose appointment, but should instead plan to be at the location specified below between the hours specified below to receive their dose.

Additionally, individuals do not need to arrive early on scheduled days due to fears of not receiving their second dose. The Department said if you received your first dose at one of the locations specified below and arrive for your second dose on the corresponding date, the vaccine will be available for you.

The address for FDOH – JACKSON is 4979 Healthy Way, Marianna, FL 32446

The address for the Jackson County Ag. Center is 3631 Hwy 90 Marianna, FL 32446

First dose received Second Dose Will Be Administered

01/04/2021 @ FDOH – Jackson Monday, 02/01/2021 @ FDOH – JACKSON from 9-11 CST

01/06/2021 @ FDOH – Jackson Wednesday, 02/03/2021@ FDOH – JACKSON from 9-11 CST

01/11/2021 @ FDOH – Jackson Tuesday, 02/09/2021 @ FDOH – JACKSON from 9-11 CST

01/13/2021 @ Jackson Co. Ag Center Wednesday, 02/10/2021 @ Jackson Co. Ag Center 9-3 CST

01/14/2021 @ FDOH – Jackson Tuesday, 02/09/2021 @ FDOH – JACKSON from 9-11 CST

01/20/2021 @ FDOH – Jackson Thursday, 02/18/2021 @ FDOH – JACKSON from 9-11 CST

01/21/2021 @ FDOH – Jackson Thursday, 02/18/2021 @ FDOH – JACKSON from 9-11 CST

01/25/2021 @ FDOH – Jackson Wednesday, 02/24/2021@ FDOH – JACKSON from 9-11 CST

01/26/2021 @ FDOH – Jackson Wednesday, 02/24/2021@ FDOH – JACKSON from 9-11 CST

01/27/2021 @ Former CG Hospital Wednesday, 02/24/2021@ FDOH – JACKSON from 9-11 CST

01/28/2021 @ FDOH – Jackson Wednesday, 02/24/2021@ FDOH – JACKSON from 9-11 CST