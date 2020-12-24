Jackson County Fire Rescue holds toy giveaway for kids in need

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Christmas came a little early this year for some in Jackson County.

The Jackson County Fire Rescue delivered toys to kids in need to spread some holiday cheer.

Shawn Tipton, a firefighter and EMS with the fire department, said giving back this year was especially important because of how many people were impacted by COVID-19.

On Monday, the firefighters shopped for presents for kids 2 to 16 years old. Some of the gifts included clothes, bikes and tablets.

Tipton said while they were shopping, they channeled their inner-child to help pick out the best gifts for the kids.

“Once we all figured that out, it was just walking down the aisles and just start throwing stuff in the carts and it was a lot of fun,” Tipton said. “I mean it was enjoyable even if you’re like me and you don’t like to shop, I had a good time doing it, it was a lot of fun.”

Lieutenant Davin Davidson said last year, they weren’t able to contact any families who were in need of presents and said it felt good to be able to actually provide gifts this Christmas.

Davison said while they were out shopping, residents offered them cash on the spot to be able to buy more presents because they wanted to help out.

“We had an older gentleman who was there and he said ‘When I was a little kid, we’d go to the fire department and they’d give us a bag of peanuts and a stuffed animal’ and that’s all he got for Christmas,” Davison said. “And he’s like well now I’m doing better now, I’d like to give back. Feels really good. You know, makes us realize what the season’s for. It’s about one another, not just about presents or nothing like that. Just trying to help each other out.”

Both Davison and Tipton said they had a great time picking out gifts for each kid and said they’re proud of the department for giving back in such a big way.