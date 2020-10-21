Jackson County EMS receives $24,000 grant for Stop The Bleed Kits to be put in schools

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A $24,000 grant was awarded to Jackson County emergency services for ‘Stop The Bleeding Kits.’ The kits are there in case a student or teacher is injured during an active shooter incident, they will be able to stop the bleeding from the wound.

Jackson County Fire Chief, Charlie Brunner, said the ‘Stop The Bleeding Kits’ have the potential to save lives.

“These teachers, if an active shooter happens, these classrooms are gonna be locked down and so that kit may be across the school and they’re not gonna be able to get that kit to the teachers or students that needs it,” Brunner said. “So I thought why not try to get a kit for every classroom that way if they’re locked down in their classroom, they’ll have a kit in the desk drawer they can use for at least one person.”

Brunner said the Jackson County school district is the only district to have enough ‘Stop The Bleed Kits’ to be able to put one in each classroom.

“I hope that other EMS agencies across the state of Florida and other school districts pick up on this because we hope we never have to use them at all but we know if they’re there, if we ever have to use them, they’ll be there so I hope they just collect dust,” Brunner said.

Brunner wrote the grant himself and said it is unheard of for them to get one this big. Brunner said they have all 600 kits and are working on a plan to train their first responders so they can train the district’s teachers on how to use the first aid supplies.