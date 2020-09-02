Jackson County drug bust

JACKSON COUNTY, Flo. (WMBB) – On Tuesday, the Jackson County Drug Task Force conducted a drug bust by executing several search warrants in the Mt. Tarbor community.

22 pounds of marijuana, large amounts of cocaine, crack- cocaine paraphernalia, a large amount of u-s currency, and a firearm were discovered as a result of the search warrants.

The drug bust led to the arrest Erik Gammons… who Jackson County officials say is the most notorious drug dealer… as well as 4 of his associates… including Darryl Hayes, Roy porter, Ashley Smith, and Marcus Daughtry.