Jackson Co. jury finds defendant not guilty in murder trial

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – A jury reached a verdict in the murder trial of a Jackson county woman accused of shooting and killing her girlfriend.

After deliberating for about three hours Thursday, the jury determined Laveasha Milton was not guilty.

Milton was facing a second-degree murder charge for the death of Leilani Valle in 2018.

In court, Milton claimed she acted in self-defense and that she feared Valle was going to hurt her. She said her girlfriend had a history of abusing her but she never reported it for fear of losing her job.