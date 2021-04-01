Jackson Co. jury finds defendant not guilty in murder trial

Jackson County
Posted: / Updated:

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – A jury reached a verdict in the murder trial of a Jackson county woman accused of shooting and killing her girlfriend.

After deliberating for about three hours Thursday, the jury determined Laveasha Milton was not guilty.

Milton was facing a second-degree murder charge for the death of Leilani Valle in 2018.

Suspect in Custody in Jackson County Murder

In court, Milton claimed she acted in self-defense and that she feared Valle was going to hurt her. She said her girlfriend had a history of abusing her but she never reported it for fear of losing her job.

Jackson County to reconvene Thursday for second-degree murder trial

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Panama City Weather

BDS Proposed Tax Increase

TAFB breaks ground on new CDC

save the bay golf tournament

Southport Murder Update

Jackson County jury hears second-degree murder trial

More Local News

Don't Miss