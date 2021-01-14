Greenwood supermarket returning two years after fire

GREENWOOD, Fla. (WMBB) — One month after Hurricane Michael, deli rags covered in chemicals caused the Greenwood Supermarket to catch fire.

The Jackson County community has been without a grocery store for more than two years but now, the owners are finally ready to rebuild.

Loretta Shaw has worked at the Greenwood Supermarket for 23 years. She said the fire was the worst thing she has ever experienced and said at time, the supermarket’s rebuild almost seemed impossible.

“It’s really exciting to get to this point,” Shaw said. “To know that this is really going to happen now like we can do this.”

Bill Smith, the owner of Greenwood Supermarket, said it’s an indescribable feeling being able to give Greenwood their grocery store back.

“These people in Greenwood really need a grocery store and that’s the reason why I looked at it real hard,” Smith said. “I am happy myself getting into the grocery business again and be able to be here for the people.”

After the grocery store burned down, residents had to drive to Marianna or Malone to get their groceries which proved to be a bit of a challenge for some residents in Greenwood.

“A lot of people in Greenwood you know, they don’t have rides and stuff to get to Marianna so it’s been a hard time for a lot of people but this is going to make it a lot better so we’re excited we have this store,” said Greenwood City Councilman, Bryan Johnson.

And with the return of the Greenwood Supermarket comes their signature ‘tater logs.

“Oh gosh yes, tater logs definitely,” Shaw said. “If we do without that they would probably run us out of town.”

Construction has already started on the new grocery store and officials with the Jackson County Economic Development Committee said it could be up to nine months before it is finished.