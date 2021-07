JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A 28-year-old Graceville man is dead following a crash early Thursday morning.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was heading west in a sedan on State Road 2 near Holy Neck Road around midnight.

Troopers said he went off the road and onto the shoulder of State Road 2, before hitting a tree.

Troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt.