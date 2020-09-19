Georgia Milton celebrates her 103rd birthday in style

JACKSON COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) — Today Miss Georgia Milton celebrated her 103rd birthday with a colorful parade at the Chipola Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Staff at the facility said Georgia woke up today saying, “I may be 103 — but I still feel like I’m 64.”

Community members joined her by driving by honking their horns and waving while miss georgia danced away to the music.

Her godson, Thomas Harvey Jr., said she should be an inspiration to everyone and is hoping to celebrate many more birthdays by her side.

“103 is a blessing it sure is and ever since I was an itty bitty boy I used to go over to her yard to play and she was so excited to see us,” said Harvey.

Some friends brought Miss Georgia flowers and gifts and throughout the whole celebration and that brought smiles.

Staff at the Chipola Health and Rehabilitation Center say she is such a light in at the facility and they are already excited for next year’s celebration.