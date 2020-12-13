Georgia man arrested in Marianna after allegedly stabbing police officer

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — One man was taken into custody on Saturday in Marianna on multiple charges, after allegedly fleeing from police and then stabbing an officer.

37-year-old Harlis Pittman of Columbus, Georgia is behind bars after Marianna police said he led them on a foot pursuit through a wooded area in Marianna.

According to a release by the Marianna Police Department, officers were alerted to a burglary in progress in the 2800 block of Booker Street. When law enforcement arrived to the scene, the suspect, later identified by investigators as Pittman, was observed fleeing the area.

Police said Pittman refused to comply with orders to stop during the foot-pursuit, until eventually he came to a stop, kneeling to the ground. When officers ordered him to the ground, Pittman allegedly charged an officer, stabbing him multiple times with a knife. Authorities said an attempt to taser the suspect was unsuccessful, after which Pittman turned and tried to charge another officer.

Then, according to reports, the officer who was stabbed deployed his taser on Pittman, who was then apprehended and restrained. The suspect was transported to Jackson County Correctional Facility on multiple charges including attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, fugitive from justice with Georgia warrants, and armed burglary of an occupied dwelling.

Police said the officer who was stabbed was wearing a ballistic vest at the time of the attack, which they believe was instrumental in saving the officer’s life as well as preventing him from receiving any serious injuries. He was treated and released from Jackson Hospital with minor injuries.

In response to the incident, Marianna PD said they “[wish] to thank the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Marianna Fire and Rescue, and Jackson County Fire and Rescue for their assistance on scene and thank the resident who was kept calm during a very stressful situation and was able to convey details that instrumental in the apprehension of this dangerous subject.”

A full list of charges filed on Pittman can be found below:

