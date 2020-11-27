Firefighters hand out free Thanksgiving day meals

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Thanksgiving Day was a little better for Marianna residents as multiple fire departments served them a free meal in the park.

Lieutenant Davison, Fire rescue and firefighter-paramedic said it’s the union’s second year holding the event, but they plan to keep it a yearly tradition.

“Basic Thanksgiving meal, all the fixings,” Davison said. “You have turkey, maybe a ham, pie, stuffing, rolls, everything, green bean casserole — what you would normally have on Thanksgiving day.”

Davison said it’s nice to give those a meal who can’t afford it or don’t have others to celebrate with.

“Some people are unable to have a Thanksgiving dinner always and some people are older and don’t have anybody to cook for them or cook for so they just come out here with us,” Davison said.

Davison said the food is prepared by union members and their families.

“It’s kind of just at the house the night before like we did last night,” Davison said. “We stay up cooking, I cooked at the station. We like to cook and eat so we’re good.”

Davison said everyone pitching in makes it fun.

“We through it all together and everybody just pitches in a little bit and we see what we can make happen,” Davison said.

Davison said all types of people tend to show up for the meal.

“We have some younger couples that said they didn’t really have the money to cook,” Davison said. “And some are some older people who are just like ‘I didn’t have nobody to eat with and normally they have families but now don’t and some want to sit down and eat around people.”

Davison said they are also gearing up for Christmas time.

“We have a raffle we did last year,” Davison said. “And we use that money to go purchase Christmas for kids for underprivileged kids.”