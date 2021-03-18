FAA to investigate after plane makes hard landing at Marianna Municipal Airport

Jackson County
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) – The Federal Aviation Administration is set to investigate after a small plane made a hard landing at the Marianna Municipal Airport Thursday afternoon.

According to Airport Manager Douglas Glass, a family was on their way to Texas but decided to make a stop at the airport in Marianna shortly after 1 p.m.

As the plane landed at the airport, it experienced a landing gear issue.

Glass said the landing gear didn’t lock lout like it was supposed to which caused the plane to slide across the runway.

Three people were on board and nobody was injured.

