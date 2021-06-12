Emancipation Day festival held in Jackson County on Saturday

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A festival was held in Two Egg on Saturday commemorating the anniversary of slaves in Florida being freed.

The Emancipation Day Festival of Northwest Florida hosted the event in regards to May 20, 1865, or May Day in Florida.

Jackson County community members celebrated the historical day with vendors, live music and lots of food.

The founder and president of the Emancipation Day Festival of Northwest Florida and children’s book author Byron Dickens said he was almost brought to tears seeing so many people show up to celebrate an important day in American history.

“So it’s my core belief that America is not America without emancipation… You know, the liberties and the freedoms that we so honor and love and we market ourselves around the globe,” Dickens said. “So it’s a great occasion… I’m so blessed to see so many people show up.”

Dickens also said the festival was an early celebration of Juneteenth, which is a nationwide observance of the freedom of slaves in the United States.

