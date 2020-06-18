Domestic violence cases rise in Jackson County

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Several agencies report a spike in domestic violence cases.
An area shelter, Family Stop Over House, along with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office report a sharp increase since the beginning of the year.
If you or someone you know is trapped in a harmful situation, here is a list of resources.
- The Family Stop Over House of Jackson County: (850) 573-1465
- You can also email: dom@chipolabaptist.com
- The Salvation Army Crisis Line: (850) 763-0706
- The National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-787-7233