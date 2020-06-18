Domestic violence cases rise in Jackson County

Jackson County

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Several agencies report a spike in domestic violence cases.

An area shelter, Family Stop Over House, along with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office report a sharp increase since the beginning of the year.

If you or someone you know is trapped in a harmful situation, here is a list of resources.

  • The Family Stop Over House of Jackson County: (850) 573-1465
    • You can also email: dom@chipolabaptist.com
  • The Salvation Army Crisis Line: (850) 763-0706
  • The National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-787-7233

