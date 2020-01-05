Deputies release more information of escaped inmate

Jackson County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County officials are releasing more information after they say inmates escaped from Federal Corrections Institution in Marianna.

According to deputies, three males were near the edge of FCI’s property on Saturday evening.

When guards approached the males, two of them laid down and were taken back into the facility.

One, however, identified as Derrick Jeffers of Augusta, Georgia ran.

Derrick Jeffers

During the course of the manhunt, deputies say information was obtained that led officers to believe that Jeffers had been picked up by a female from Georgia by the name of Verika Hall.

Within 30 minutes of getting this information, Hall’s vehicle was found at a local hotel where she and Jeffers reportedly had rented a room.

Jeffers was taken into custody without incident and placed in Federal custody. He was serving a 138-month sentence for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

The investigation into Hall’s knowledge of and participation in the escape is on-going and charges are pending against her.

The U.S. Marshal Service, as well as multiple k-9 teams, were called to assist in the search.

Jeffers was federally charged with escape.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Re-Creation at Sims

Thumbnail for the video titled "Re-Creation at Sims"

Walton Co. Winter Wonderland

Thumbnail for the video titled "Walton Co. Winter Wonderland"

HBCU Adventures holds Hurricane Michael resources event

Thumbnail for the video titled "HBCU Adventures holds Hurricane Michael resources event"

Alaqua founder raising money for Bahamas farm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Alaqua founder raising money for Bahamas farm"

Writing 20 instead of 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Writing 20 instead of 2020"

Sex Trafficking Awareness

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sex Trafficking Awareness"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.