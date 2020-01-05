Deputies release more information of escaped inmate

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County officials are releasing more information after they say inmates escaped from Federal Corrections Institution in Marianna.

According to deputies, three males were near the edge of FCI’s property on Saturday evening.

When guards approached the males, two of them laid down and were taken back into the facility.

One, however, identified as Derrick Jeffers of Augusta, Georgia ran.

Derrick Jeffers

During the course of the manhunt, deputies say information was obtained that led officers to believe that Jeffers had been picked up by a female from Georgia by the name of Verika Hall.

Within 30 minutes of getting this information, Hall’s vehicle was found at a local hotel where she and Jeffers reportedly had rented a room.

Jeffers was taken into custody without incident and placed in Federal custody. He was serving a 138-month sentence for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

The investigation into Hall’s knowledge of and participation in the escape is on-going and charges are pending against her.

The U.S. Marshal Service, as well as multiple k-9 teams, were called to assist in the search.

Jeffers was federally charged with escape.