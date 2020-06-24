Claude Neal tree discussed at Tuesday’s Jackson County commission meeting

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The removal of the Claude Neal tree, the alleged site of a public lynching back in 1934, was proposed at Tuesday’s county commission meeting.

The Street Philosophy Institute started a petition calling for the removal of the tree two weeks ago. Since then, the petition has received over 6,000 signatures.

The meeting was only open to essential staff, but residents and participants could join the meeting over Zoom.

Darien Pollock spoke on behalf of the Street Philosophy Institute and suggested preserving the stump of the tree and building a memorial as an educational reminder of what happened there 86 years ago.

Pollock would even like to see a ceremony dedicating the memorial to Claude Neal.

“We want this to be a public event, a public education event, where white and black citizens can come together and it can be a moment of healing for us,” Pollock said. “And a moment for us to come forward as a community, to confront our past, rather than running away from it.”

Pollock is not the only one who feels there is a lack of education surrounding the Claude Neal lynching.

County commissioners opened the meeting up for residents to say their piece and Tammy Garrett said she wants to see the tree be used as a peaceful, educational tool in their community.

“I also agree with the education portion,” Garrett said. “A lot of our history is not taught in the public school system and it needs to be. That’s the only way we can heal from it and unite as a community both blacks and whites.”

A family member of Claude Neal gave a presentation as well.

Orlando Williams, the nephew of Claude Neal, was there to say what the descendants of Claude Neal would like to see happen to the tree.

“Our family feels the best course of action is to preserve this tree, this historic tree, and ask Jackson County to build a memorial around this tree, in Claude Neal’s honor,” Williams said.

A vote to remove or preserve the tree was not called on Tuesday, but county commissioners say they enjoyed the presentations and it will give them something to consider moving forward.