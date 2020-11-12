Citizens Lodge shooting update

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Suspects in the November 8th incident at Citizens Lodge in Marianna have been arrested and transported to the Florida Department of Juvenile Justice detention facility.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Jackson County School Bord Police Department and the Marianna Police Department in identifying these suspects.

The persons arrested have been identified as Darwin Valbrun and Cameron Williams, both are charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and attempted robbery with a deadly weapon.