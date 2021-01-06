Carol Dunaway sworn in as new Jackson County Supervisor of Elections

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County’s supervisor of elections was sworn into office on Tuesday afternoon.

Dunaway said reaching inauguration day is fulfillment of a dream.

Some of Dunaway’s goals for the elections office include using the least amount of paper possible, updating voter rolls and upgrading their technology.

“What I wanna do is just make sure that we’re up to date on all of our technology and that we present ourselves in a professional manner,” Dunaway said. “I’m just going to build upon what she’s already laid. That’s what I plan to do.”

She follows in the footsteps of Sylvia Stephens who served as the supervisor of elections for almost 30 years.

Dunaway said she is excited and ready to get to work and to make Jackson County proud.

