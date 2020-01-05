Authorities search for escaped inmate in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — According to Jackson County Sheriff Lou Roberts, they are searching one escaped inmate.

Roberts says three inmates from the Federal Corrections Institution (FCI) work camp initially walked away from work detail.

They were later caught walking back to the detail but all ran once again.

Two of the inmates were quickly apprehended but authorities are still searching for one.

The U.S. Marshals and K-9 units have been called in to assist JCSO.

This is a developing story and we will continue to give updates as it becomes available.

News 13 is working alongside our partner, the Jackson County Times, to get the most up to date information.