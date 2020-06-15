Authorities captured man following kidnapping in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)— The search has ended for a man wanted for kidnapping a female. The suspect, identified as Calvin Ray Pitts, was taken into custody in Dothan, according to the Jackson County Sherriff’s Office.

Police searched for Pitts over the weekend after they responded to a report of a physical disturbance on Riverbend Road in Marianna on Friday night. According to police, Pitts and the victim had a “troubled relationship” that led the victim to seek a protection order due to domestic violence. They labeled Pitts as “armed and dangerous.”

Friday night police discovered the victim’s car window had been broken and evidence that indicated Pitts had hidden his vehicle behind the victim’s residence and waited for her to come home. Once the victim arrived, police said Pitts forced her into her vehicle and then fled the area.

Jackson County deputies were notified by the Dothan Police Department that the victim had been located on Ross Clark Circle and had been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Arrest Warrants were issued for Pitts for Kidnapping, Burglary and Grand Theft.