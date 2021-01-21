Pounds of meth taken off the street in multi-agency investigation

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — $60,000 worth of drugs are off the streets in Jackson County thanks to a multi-agency effort.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division, along with the Drug Enforcement Administration Panama City Resident Office Task Force, was able to stop the sale of 4.6 pounds of methamphetamine.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division said on January 14 they finished a short-term investigation into the trafficking of crystal methamphetamine into the community from other areas of Florida and Georgia.

Authorities say firearms, ammunition, and other drugs were found in the Atlanta area in connection to the investigation.

Three suspects; Knowledge Puryear, 31, of Eastpoint, Georgia, Arlana Johnson, 33, of Riverdale, Georgia, and Paul Kendricks, 31, of Jacksonville, Florida were taken into custody on federal charges.