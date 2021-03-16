27-year-old killed in Jackson County crash

Jackson County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 27-year-old from Grand Ridge has lost their life after a crash in Jackson County. The Florida Highway Patrol says the incident happened on March 7, shortly before 8 p.m.

Troopers say the 27-year-old man was driving west on US-90 in a sedan when he failed to maintain a single lane and traveled into the path of an SUV driven by a 35-year-old woman from Marianna and her 5-year-old passenger.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 35-year-old sustained critical injuries, while the 5-year-old sustained serious injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Morning Forecast: March 16, 2021

Lynn Haven library and city hall to be demolished

NSA PC changes command

Hope Project creating a Veterans and First Responders Memorial

Walton County officials are expecting more to schedule vaccine appointments

South Walton artist raises money for a local charity at his grand opening

More Local News

Don't Miss