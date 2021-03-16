27-year-old killed in Jackson County crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 27-year-old from Grand Ridge has lost their life after a crash in Jackson County. The Florida Highway Patrol says the incident happened on March 7, shortly before 8 p.m.

Troopers say the 27-year-old man was driving west on US-90 in a sedan when he failed to maintain a single lane and traveled into the path of an SUV driven by a 35-year-old woman from Marianna and her 5-year-old passenger.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 35-year-old sustained critical injuries, while the 5-year-old sustained serious injuries.