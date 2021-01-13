14 inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Jackson County Correctional Facility

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Officials said they are now working on a plan to prevent further spread after 14 inmates test positive for COVID-19.

Chief of Corrections for Jackson County, Jammie Jeter, said he as well as other county officials held a meeting to discuss plans to prevent more outbreaks from happening.

Jeter said out of the 14 who have tested positive, 13 are women and one man has tested positive.

Jeter said the first woman to test positive was a transfer from another facility. The man who tested positive was also a transfer.

“Once we realized that something was going on, that somebody that showed a symptom of congestion, we tested her and realized she was positive and then we did a mass testing of all female inmates, and it was isolated to one pod,” Jeter said.

Jeter said they have worked out a plan with the sheriff’s office to make sure inmates are tested before they come to the facility.

All of the women will be out of quaratine by Saturday.