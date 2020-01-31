100 grams of marijuana found in traffic stop

Jackson County

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — One Marianna man is in custody after police say they found more than 100 grams of marijuana in his car.

Early Friday morning, officers say they noticed a suspicious vehicle behind a business located on Jackson Street.

The officers made contact with the driver of the vehicle and say a heavy smell of marijuana was coming from the vehicle.

The suspect, Dalvin Barnes, 20, reportedly gave the officers a small bag of marijuana.

A probable cause search was then done on the vehicle. During this, officers say they found 101.4 grams of marijuana and a digital scale under Barnes’ seat.

Officers say they also removed $1,285 from Barnes’ pocket.

He was taken into custody and charged with possession with intent to sell.

