1 in critical condition after crashing into COVID-19 test site

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County woman is in critical condition after crashing her car into a COVID-19 testing station near Williams Drive and Connally Drive on Tuesday.

After crashing the right side of her car into a support pole under the testing station, the woman, 64, continued driving west on Williams Drive, onto the south shoulder, back onto the road, and onto the north shoulder. She then began driving west on the north shoulder before crashing into a tree and spinning out, where her car finally came to a stop on the north shoulder.

The Florida Highway Patrol, Marianna Police Department, Jackson County Fire Rescue and Airheart helicopter responded to the scene.