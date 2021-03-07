Jackson County wreck closes parts of Lafayette Street

UPDATE 2:12 A.M. : A 27-year-old man is dead and two others are seriously injured following a car crash at U.S. 90 and Russ Street on Sunday night around 7:52 P.M..

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the man was traveling east in a sedan on U.S. 90, but could not stay in one lane. This caused him to veer off and hit an oncoming SUV head on.

The driver of the sedan was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the SUV sustained critical injuries while the passenger sustained serious injuries.

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Highway Patrol is currently investigating an accident that occurred near the intersection of Lafayette and Russ Street Sunday night.

At this time, News 13 cannot confirm if there are any injuries, fatalities or who was involved in the wreck.

In a Facebook post from the Marianna Police Department they said they anticipate Lafayette Street will be closed for several hours.