JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One woman Jackson County woman died Friday afternoon after a car accident.

53-year-old Harvette Culver-Taylor of Marianna was traveling southbound on State Road 73 when her vehicle traveled off the roadway and into a wooded area on the west shoulder of the roadway.

Her vehicle then collided with a tree before coming to a final rest. The investigation to this accident is still on-going.