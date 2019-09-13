Jackson County votes to move mowing in-house

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)–The Jackson County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) voted Friday to bring right-of-way mowing services in-house.

The BOCC discontinued services with their contractor Tuesday and held the special session Friday to discuss solutions.

County administrator Wilanne Daniels proposed hiring a new mowing company on an emergency basis. The board approved the agreement, and a 15 foot wide swath will be cut along all county right-of-ways. The emergency cycle contract says the mowing will be completed in 90 days. The BOCC says the mowing could being sometime in the next week.

Long term, commissioners voted to bring right-of-way mowing in-house. It will be coordinated through the County Road and Bridge Department.

The board instructed staff to begin the process of leasing 4-6 tractors to be used for mowing and to work on a plan for spring implementation of mowing in Jackson County.