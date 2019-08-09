Jackson County to receive funds for affordable housing

MARIANNA, Fla (WMBB)– Jackson County is on track to receive more than seven million dollars to repair homes destroyed by Hurricane Michael. The county hopes this will not only help survivors, but also the housing crisis.



Jackson County and the Florida Housing Finance Corporation signed an agreement allocating $7.2 million to the county for affordable housing.



“We did have some problems even before Hurricane Michael and consider ourselves to be in a housing crisis. We’re hoping to rebuild and improve everything so that we can bring in more rental property and single-family residences,” said Wendy Schlesinger, Community Development Director for Jackson County.

The funds will help provide new homes, single-family residences, and modular homes for those who had mobile homes or houses destroyed during Hurricane Michael.



To receive aid, residents must meet certain requirements.



“With this program, you do have to be income eligible. It will be from very low to moderate-income families that can be assisted,” said Schlesinger.



For households of four or less, the maximum loan amount would be $175,000. For households of five or more, the maximum amount would be $195,000. The loans will be a 50-year forgivable loan. The loan includes demolition and reconstruction of the home.



The program will run similar to the SHIP program–another recovery program offered by the county.

“This program is going to be able to help us rebuild and replace a lot of old housing stock while at the same time we will be able to help out our survivors,” said Schlesinger.



The next step is to find a program administrator.



“Once we get that in place, then folks will be able to apply through an application process and will more than likely have to be eligible by income level,” said Schlesinger.

The county hopes to have access to the funds by November of this year.



