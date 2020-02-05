LIVE NOW /
Multiple schools to close on Thursday

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay, Jackson and Holmes County officials will close schools on Thursday over concerns about severe weather.

The Gulf Coast School for Autism, Bay Haven and North Bay Haven will also be closed Thursday.

Bay District Schools superintendent Bill Husfelt said “I believe it’s best to err on the side of caution given the risk of flooding, up to 6 inches of rain and severe storms.” 

“This closure is due to the projected time of the squall line arriving in Jackson County Thursday,” officials wrote. “We have been informed that wind gusts in excess of 50 mph are probable. The safety of our students and employees is of the utmost importance.”

