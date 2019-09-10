Jackson County still seeking mower

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)–The hunt is still on for someone to take on mowing responsibilities in Jackson County.



The county terminated their mowing contract with their former contractor.​



Mowing has been an ongoing issue in Jackson county for months. Residents voiced concern after the right-of-ways near their homes and businesses went untouched for months.​



The county says they received two bids but they came in too high–so they are looking into ways to bring the cost down.​​​



“A couple of options discussed this morning at the board meeting included contacting the lowest bidder of the two companies who did submit bids recently to see if they might be willing to mow on perhaps a three month period or six month period like a shorter time frame than an annual contract,” said Kristie Cloud, Executive Assistant and Jackson County Public Information Officer.



The county will be holding a special meeting on Friday at 10 a.m. in the county office to hopefully find a solution. They invite the public to come and share their input as well.​