Jackson County shooting leaves one injured

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies are looking for a suspect in a shooting incident that happened just a little before 9 p.m. tonight at the Citizen’s Lodge area in Marianna.

Witnesses say the suspect shot a teenager in the foot, then left the scene. The teenager is being treated at the hospital and they are not considered to be life-threatening.

Again, Sheriff’s deputies are looking for the gunman. If you have any information on the shooting, call the Sheriff’s office at 850-482-9648.