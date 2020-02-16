Jackson County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of new phone scam

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to a new phone scam in the area.

According to a news release from JCSO, someone is identifying himself as a member of JCSO and contacting residents by phone, telling them that they will be arrested in their home for “failure to comply with certain legal obligations” if they do not give the caller access to a pre-paid card.

Jackson County Sheriff Lou Roberts wants to make sure all residents understand that the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office or any Law Enforcement agency would never request or demand money over the phone in exchange for not being arrested.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding all residents to never give out personal information over the phone or through email.