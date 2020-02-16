Jackson County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of new phone scam

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to a new phone scam in the area.

According to a news release from JCSO, someone is identifying himself as a member of JCSO and contacting residents by phone, telling them that they will be arrested in their home for “failure to comply with certain legal obligations” if they do not give the caller access to a pre-paid card.

Jackson County Sheriff Lou Roberts wants to make sure all residents understand that the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office or any Law Enforcement agency would never request or demand money over the phone in exchange for not being arrested.

The Sheriff’s Office is reminding all residents to never give out personal information over the phone or through email.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Semi in River

Thumbnail for the video titled "Semi in River"

Krewe of St. Andrews holds annual Mardi Gras Festival and Parade

Thumbnail for the video titled "Krewe of St. Andrews holds annual Mardi Gras Festival and Parade"

Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Panama City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Panama City"

Soup for Souls gives residents a warm meal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Soup for Souls gives residents a warm meal"

One Church One Child forum sheds light on foster kids

Thumbnail for the video titled "One Church One Child forum sheds light on foster kids"

Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.