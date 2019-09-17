Jackson County Sheriff’s Office collecting supplies for victims of Dorian

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– A local Sheriff’s Office is lending a helping hand to those in need.



The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is collecting supplies for victims of Hurricane Dorian.



The donations will be forwarded to St. Petersburg and then sent to the Bahamian islands.



Due to limited cargo space, the Sheriff’s Office asks that people only donate requested items.



Needed items include: non-perishable food items, generators, tarps, ropes, unused blankets, solar phone chargers, extension cords, hammers, nails, cleaning supplies, phone battery packs, work gloves, fans, hygiene products, trash bags, chain saw bar oil, batteries, baby supplies, disinfectant wipes, flashlights, sunscreen, gas cans, camping lights, bug spray, pet food, duct tape, mosquito nets, and over-the-counter medical supplies.



They say they are honored to pay it forward after all the help they received last year when they were in a similar situation.



“We’ve been there, we’ve done it. You know, we were the ones without, and those folks are hurting down there so it’s just a simple way of giving back to them ,it’s not here on the mainland but you know, again, it’s just reaching out to people in need,” said Scott Edwards, Captain for the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.



Donations will be accepted at the Sheriff’s Office until September 20th at 5:00 p.m.