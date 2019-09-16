Jackson County Sheriff’s Office accepting donations for Hurricane Dorian victims

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to gather supplies for those impacted by Hurricane Dorian.

The office took to Facebook on Friday to share they received two truckloads of supplies from Trulieve.

The Criminal Investigations Unit took in the items for the Bahamian Islands.

Members of the sheriff’s office will deliver the supplies they gather to St. Petersburg, that will then be loaded on a cargo plane with Sol Relief to be distributed in the needed areas.

The office is accepting donations through September 20. You can drop off supplies at 4111 South Street in Marianna.